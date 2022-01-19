Want more Instagram likes? Marketing scholars have discovered a formula for the perfect image

To pull in Instagram likes, the biggest rules are obvious: Be a name brand, or just have a ton of followers, and include witty accompanying text.

But a group of researchers at North Carolina State University wondered what would happen if they ignored follower-count sizes and clever captions and just examined the images by themselves—how could users attract more likes by choosing to upload certain types of pictures?

To try to answer that question, they wrote a computer program, scanned some 147,963 Instagram images, generated scores based on six different visual qualities that previous studies have shown lead to high user engagement, then accounted for confounding variables (number of followers and the like). Their findings were published today in a paper that could double as a primer on which visual traits images ought to posses to optimize their Instagram likes.

The results amount to one of the most meticulous combings-over of Instagram images ever conducted. (The paper’s title is “Simplicity is not key: Understanding firm-generated social media images and consumer liking.”) Ultimately, the researchers settled on two rules as a sort of key yin-and-yang pair: Mix up the balance of light and color, Goldilocks-style, so it isn’t too little or too much, but also ensure the image is either extremely simple or very complex.