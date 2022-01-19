Ghosting on this Gen Z dating app will literally make you invisible

Snack, a video-centric service that pitches itself as a kind of TikTok meets Tinder, is launching a few new features on Wednesday—one of which is aimed at discouraging the much-maligned practice of ghosting.

Users who ghost other users too frequently can be reported for doing so, Snack says, and if the behavior keeps up, the visibility of their profile will be reduced over time. According to Snack, this is a way to “bring some basic manners and decency to the dating app game.”

The platform is also launching a feature that encourages “less awkward flirting” by prompting users to take part in popular TikTok trends.