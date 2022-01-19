Lessons from being a multicultural executive at a global company

It’s undeniable that the world we live in today is truly global. You can buy sneakers from Italy, video chat with co-workers halfway around the world, and keep up with what’s happening anywhere on social media.

advertisement

advertisement

The interconnectedness of the world today has fundamentally changed how business works. In many cases, companies have employees spread across the globe—employees who come from a variety of backgrounds, beliefs, cultures, languages, and more. As a result, businesses that operate on a global scale have had to reimagine what leadership looks like for their employees, customers, and partners. When conducting business globally, the smallest details can have the biggest impact. From performance reviews and employee communications to meeting customer expectations, leading global teams requires a deep understanding of the nuances that exist across the many regions of our world. As a multicultural executive for a global company headquartered in the U.S., I’ve navigated the challenges and opportunities of living and working in very different cultures and witnessed the benefits of having a multicultural background. Here’s what I’ve learned.

advertisement

A MULTICULTURAL WORKFORCE REQUIRES MULTICULTURAL LEADERSHIP I was born and raised in India before moving to the U.S. to attend university. As an Indian American working in the professional world, I realized early on that there were clear differences between the culture in the U.S. and in India. For example, in the U.S., employees talking about the work they’re doing is common because it lets others better understand your contributions, often leading to promotions and other career progressions. In India, it’s common to do exactly the opposite. The belief is that, if you keep your head down and get the work done, good things like promotions will happen. The differences in cultures and norms among employees around the world require leaders who understand what makes them unique, why it’s important, and how to work with them. Personally, a large portion of our workforce sits outside the U.S., and even with my background, I’ve had to learn about our employees across Europe and Latin America. While many of the nuances between cultures may seem minuscule, they can make a major difference in employee satisfaction and performance.

advertisement

MULTICULTURAL EXPERIENCES CREATE A BETTER UNDERSTATING OF CUSTOMERS Just as cultures vary internally, operating in a global economy requires leadership that understands how business works in different regions and countries. I had to learn early on that there are many ways to do business. For example, in India, many business transactions are based on personal relationships. It wouldn’t be uncommon to see India-based companies send extravagant gifts to their customers. Another example from India is how prospective customers respond during the sales cycle. In the U.S., if a potential customer were to say, “We’ll be ready to sign a contract in a month,” you’d put that in your forecast. In India, when a potential customer uses language like that, it’s almost a guarantee that the sales cycle will be drawn out and teams need to plan for that.

advertisement

By failing to understand the differences in how business works in other cultures, companies stand to lose customers, throw off their sales forecasts, and more. MULTICULTURAL BACKGROUNDS WILL BECOME A REQUIREMENT While it may be an unspoken requirement, the global nature of our economy today requires leaders who deeply understand the inner workings of business around the world. As a result, there’s an opportunity for leaders who embrace international rotations and are eager to learn about the cultural nuances around the world. Leaders with a range of global experiences will likely stand out as we move forward.

advertisement

I was able to see an example of creative, global leadership in my own company last year. One of our global team leads took it upon herself to conduct a virtual world tour during the height of the pandemic. Through this effort, she adapted everything about her life—time zone, meals with her family, etc.—to that of the region she was “visiting” that week. By taking the extra step to be present for her teams in other regions when travel was restricted, she was able to immerse herself into the cultures and spend time working closely with individuals she would otherwise not have the opportunity to. From performance reviews to employee communication, leading global teams requires a deep understanding of the nuances that define how employees across regions communicate and work, as well as how businesses succeed in new regions. In the global age, being a multicultural executive can help set the tone for companies, help employees better work together across cultural nuances, and create informed go-to-market strategies. Amit Mathradas is President and COO of Avalara, a cloud-based compliance solutions provider that helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right.