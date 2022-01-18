YouTube goes back to basics, winding down original content in a fresh focus on creators

YouTube Originals , which spawned the programs Cobra Kai , Step Up: High Water , and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television , is headed for its curtain call, the Google-owned company announced on Monday.

YouTube Originals are available under YouTube Premium (renamed from YouTube Red in 2018), which offers a suite of content and services for $12 a month. Cobra Kai, the popular Karate Kid spinoff, was an early success on the service, but the show eventually migrated to Netflix.

In a tweet, YouTube’s chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, announced that the video platform would begin winding down its original content and pivot back to what the company made its name under: creator-made videos. He broadly addressed his post on Twitter to “Creators,” giving credit to YouTube Originals for creating a pathway for more individual users to publish content and contribute to the platform’s creator economy.

According to Kyncl, “rapid growth” in new creators is a chance to move the firm’s efforts and dollars toward YouTube’s other initiatives, such as the Creator Shorts Fund and Black Voices Fund.