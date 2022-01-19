Every driver in London soon might have to pay a fee any time they take a car trip

By 2024, all Londoners could be subjected to a charge for every car trip they make, depending on policy decisions made by Sadiq Khan, the city’s mayor.

Khan announced a plan to delegate the consideration of various options to London’s transport department, Transport for London (TfL), with a focus on smart road pricing, which could produce a “pay-as-you-drive” form of charging. The action would represent a further push by the Mayor’s office to meet net-zero goals, and act as a “nudge” for Londoners to walk, cycle, or use public transport to help reduce emissions and pollution.

The announcement follows a City Hall-commissioned report, which found that in order to fulfill the zero-carbon emissions target by 2030, the British capital still needs to drive down car journeys by 27%. Khan has already taken steps to mitigate transport emissions, notably with the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), whereby the city charges 12.50 pounds (the equivalent of about $17) to owners of the most polluting vehicles driving in Inner London. In the month after Khan expanded ULEZ from Central London to Inner London in October 2021, noncompliant vehicles present in the zone on weekdays decreased by 37%.

But, the report stressed there’s more to do, and Khan voiced his intention to implement one of four further policy ideas by May 2024, the end of his mayoral term, all of which he’s asked TfL to investigate. One is to expand ULEZ again, this time to all of Greater London’s 32 boroughs, an area increase of four times the current size, to cover a population of nearly nine million.