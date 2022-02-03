advertisement
  1:30 pm

31 Valentine’s Day gifts for any recipient

Whether they love jewelry, deserve some self-care, or need a new kitchen upgrade, these gifts will win over your valentine all over again.

[Photo: courtesy Fancy Sprinkles]

Wondering what to give to the one(s) you love? This Valentine’s Day, we looked beyond the cliches — weak roses, no, thanks; chalky chocolates, hard pass — to find gifts that are both useful and intriguing. From a spicy flight of spices to an AI-powered vibrator to a wearable duvet worth cuddling up to, here are our picks for top Valentine’s Day gifts.

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle

A match made in candle heaven: fiery fragrance innovators Boy Smells and the “Slow Burn” singer herself, Kacey Musgraves.

From $39|Buy Now
Nakey Muff Mask

Nakey Muff Mask

A plant-based sheet mask for your vulva (you heard us)—because every inch of you deserves self-care.

$36|Buy Now
Aurate Aura Beaded Necklace

Aurate Aura Beaded Necklace

Extra good vibes, gilded with luxury–a single strand stunner from chic and sustainable fine jewelry brand AUrate.

From $120|Buy Now
Madewell Aromatherapy Scent Diffuser

Madewell Aromatherapy Scent Diffuser

This perfectly tactile diffuser from Madewell requires just a gentle shake to reactivate the scented salt crystals within.

$39.5|Buy Now
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe

Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe

Part of sleep brand Casper’s latest foray into wearables, this wearable blanket (!!) is the coziest cocoon you’ll ever gift.

$169|Buy Now
Open Spaces Storage Gems

Open Spaces Storage Gems

These dreamy little acrylic containers are stackable, interchangeable, and the perfect size for all their favorite treasures.

From $36|Buy Now
Otherland Valentine’s Day Candlegram

Otherland Valentine’s Day Candlegram

Sure, candy is great. But have you ever lit a brand new candle?

From $28|Buy Now
Lioness 2.0

Lioness 2.0

This (super) smart vibrator uses orgasm-informed AI for satisfying tech that always rises to the occasion.

$229|Buy Now
Tempo Move

Tempo Move

This cleverly designed, discreet workout trainer is powered by their iPhone and tucks away like a sleek side table.

$495|Buy Now
Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket

For the most discerning of all snuggle buddies: A glass bead-weighted blanket from Brooklinen that looks as good as it feels.

$169|Buy Now
Foria All Night Long Kit

Foria All Night Long Kit

Give it the old college try.

$95|Buy Now
Dame Come Together Kit

Dame Come Together Kit

Who says gifts can’t be mutually beneficial?

$250|Buy Now
Caraa Hiking Waistpack

Caraa Hiking Waistpack

An endlessly organized little waistpack for the always prepared and never out of style.

$155|Buy Now
Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de Parfum

Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de Parfum

Diptyque created this sure-to-be-loved fragrance using recycled damascena rose water, paving the way for a truly unique and complex scent to bloom.

$190|Buy Now
Solo Stove Elemental Bonfire

Solo Stove Elemental Bonfire

All three of Solo Stove’s portable firepits now come in nature-inspired shades that will surely keep their flame burning bright.

$439|Buy Now
Universal Standard Cashmere

Universal Standard Cashmere

Wrap them in warmth with inclusivity gurus Universal Standard’s luxe cashmere sweaters, available in 22 sizes and a prism of pristine shades.

$98|Buy Now
Ten Thousand Midweight Tech Hoodie

Ten Thousand Midweight Tech Hoodie

Designed to withstand workouts, coffee runs, and weekends on the couch, the biggest lift for his soon-to-be favorite hoodie is picking the color.

From $98|Buy Now
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

A stylish, ergonomically designed pour-over made for their other great love: coffee.

$189|Buy Now
Buck Mason Donegal Cable Crew

Buck Mason Donegal Cable Crew

For your old man, sea not included.

$195|Buy Now
Great Jones The Starting Lineup

Great Jones The Starting Lineup

Create the most #couplegoals of all dinner parties with Great Jones’s greatest hits in punchy fun colors.

$150|Buy Now
Super Smalls Ultimate (Mega Sized!) Sticker Book

Super Smalls Ultimate (Mega Sized!) Sticker Book

More than 700 glittery, rhinestone-ladden, rainbow-drenched stickers for those little ones who make you sparkle.

$36|Buy Now
Spicewalla Hot Stuff Collection

Spicewalla Hot Stuff Collection

Because they always bring the heat: a six-pack of Spicewalla’s spiciest powders and blends, from gochugaru to Aleppo.

$32.99|Buy Now
Cuyana Washable Charmeuse Robe

Cuyana Washable Charmeuse Robe

An easy-care, always luxurious silk robe from the less-is-more design mavens at Cuyana.

$195|Buy Now
Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set

Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set

Summersalt tapped the stationery savants at Rifle Paper Co. to feature their signature whimsical florals on their already covetable pajamas.

$125|Buy Now
Bloomscape Hoya Heart

Bloomscape Hoya Heart

Happy little heart-shaped leaves sprout from this hoya—a true testament of the time and commitment from their green thumb.

$45|Buy Now
Milk Bar Red Velvet Cheesecake

Milk Bar Red Velvet Cheesecake

Classic red velvet kicked up a notch with layers of creamy cheesecake and ruby red frosting. This will be a crush that’s hard to quit.

$59|Buy Now
Acid League Wine Proxies

Acid League Wine Proxies

Expertly blended and a little unusual (in the best way), Acid League’s layered concoctions are such a trip, they won’t even miss the booze.

$86|Buy Now
Graza Drizzle and Sizzle 2-Pack

Graza Drizzle and Sizzle 2-Pack

Single-origin olive oil in shelfie-worthy squeeze bottles for those who cook their heart out.

$35|Buy Now
Fancy Sprinkles Love Spell Kit

Fancy Sprinkles Love Spell Kit

The most over-the-top chocolate DIY, so they can break your heart and eat it, too.

$75|Buy Now
Vuori Ponto Performance Jogger

Vuori Ponto Performance Jogger

For your big softie: Vuori calls their buttery, recycled poly fabric DreamKnit for good reason.

$89|Buy Now
Tushy Ace

Tushy Ace

A proper throne for whoever rules your heart.

$599|Buy Now

Photos courtesy: Boy Smells; Nakey; Aurate; Madewell; Casper; Open Spaces; Otherland; Lioness; Tempo; Brooklinen; Foria; Dame; Caraa; Diptique; Solo Stove; Universal Standard; Ten Thousand; Fellow; Buck Mason; Great Jones; Super Smalls; Spicewalla; Cuyana; Summersalt; Milk Bar; Acid League; Graza; Fancy Sprinkles; Vuori; Tushy

