8 sustainable loungewear brands that deliver comfort with a conscience

Sweatpants should be the easiest decision in your wardrobe. But as a category, as sweats come down from their quarantine-induced sales peak, a closer inspection of your favorite cozy separates might be in order. Reworking our wardrobes can be an opportunity to reshop with a conscience (and donate what we no longer need), and that extends to even the most casual of staples. Here are our favorite sustainability-minded brands for sweats and loungewear.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Hoodie - $82 LACAUSA

Lacausa uses natural fibers, recycled materials, and deadstock to create most of its breezy womenswear, made, as their name foretold, in L.A. (Lacausa is also a play on the Spanish word for the cause, a nod to its ethical standards and sustainability efforts.) Their sweats lean on organic and post-industrial cotton and rPET (polyester derived from recycled plastic) to create plush, vintage-inspired terry and knits.

Lacausa Teddy Sweatpants - $135 VUORI

Vuori is a post-workout (or post-pizza) dream, with buttery soft, stretchy fabrics that Fast Company editors have long raved about. The cuts are slimmer and sportier but still comfortable enough to wear for overnight travel. While sustainability is already baked into the brand’s main tenets—offsetting its business and manufacturing carbon footprint with Climate Neutral, using recycled and organic materials—Vuori made a pledge to swap in 80% certifiably sustainable materials into their apparel and 80% of plastic out of their shipping and supply chain for 2022.

Vuori Performance Jogger — Long - $84 Fast Company‘s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, whenever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.