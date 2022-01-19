If you don’t prepare for obsolescence, you will become obsolete

Throughout my career, I’ve become obsolete multiple times.

That’s because I allowed the industries in which I worked to move faster than I did. In the ’70s, I worked on minicomputers. In the ’80s, these were rendered irrelevant by PCs. As time marched on, PCs became miniaturized and commoditized. They went from being scarce assets you’d have to fork out thousands of dollars for to something you could buy for just a few hundred. The rate of industry change and frequency of obsolescence has accelerated exponentially over the last few decades. If businesses don’t keep up and prepare for these changes, they won’t survive. THE ELEPHANT IN THE BOARDROOM Many of us who have been in business for a long time have labored under the misapprehension that we’ve been in control. In truth, we aren’t (and never will be) immune to the relentless force and pace of change.

Applying the thinking we’ve used for the last 10, 20, or 50 years is not going to get us anywhere except into trouble. Brave leaders are the ones who say, “There’s no good time to jump, but jump we must.” HOW WE GOT HERE Many decades-old enterprises have managed to weather stormy market dynamics. But those that emerged in the winner’s circle are those that have seen the inevitability of disruption and chosen to embrace it rather than resist, deny, or ignore it. The Fortune 500 is littered with casualties that failed to embrace disruption. Think of Kodak, which held the patent to the digital camera but chose to cling to its paper-based photography model instead. Likewise, Blockbuster went bust after Netflix moved into its territory and stole away market share.

Some of the monoliths that are still around today chose to buy themselves out of a crisis by essentially acquiring their competition (albeit often at a staggering price tag) to eliminate and absorb the threat. Many piggybacked on the disruptor’s innovation rather than creating it themselves. Think of IBM buying Red Hat. IBM finally realized it had missed the game and had to do a strategic and accretive acquisition to stay relevant. This helped it remain a global tech powerhouse. THE CASE FOR DIGITAL SELF-REINVENTION Established market incumbents can no longer bury their heads in the sand and ignore the clear and present danger that asset-light, digital- and cloud-first upstarts pose to their long-term viability. In my view, the way forward is to adopt a hybrid organizational structure. One half should be centered on the legacy economy, and the other should be built and resourced to meet the digital imperative. There needs to be one organization that deals with today and one that focuses squarely on the future. Here’s where it gets tricky: Establishing a hybrid model requires hiring, empowering, and rewarding people who are often younger and have fewer years of business experience under their belts.

For many mature CEOs and business leaders, it’s challenging to admit to their boards and stakeholders that they’re fundamentally lacking some of the basic skills and life experience needed to visualize and lead a truly digital business. I see myself as a perfect example. At 66, I don’t know the new words, lines, nuances, or hashtags. My children would probably make better decisions than me about certain things. How am I supposed to lead an organization by only relying on my own views and hoping that it will remain resilient and relevant? It’s impossible. We should check our egos at the door and put less emphasis on age in today’s workplace. CEOs need to be prepared to set up a parallel organization that doesn’t report to them, allocate the necessary capital, and empower these teams to make independent decisions.

WHAT’S THE ALTERNATIVE? The consequences of failing to do so can be grave, and they’re ones I’ve had to face firsthand. Suppose you set up the future-focused organization but put your legacy leadership at the helm and give them all decision-making power. In that case, you’ll soon realize the messages you’re putting out into the market aren’t resonating with your target audiences. You’re creating products with features and functions that no one wants. Your customers will become disenchanted and move on. If CEOs simply can’t or won’t accept the need to set up hybrid structures, boards of directors and shareholders have a duty to force the issue. Those who fail to do so might not have a company left to save. Of course, nothing lasts forever in the boardroom. One thing I’ve learned in the U.S. is this: If you don’t prepare for your obsolescence, you will become obsolete.

