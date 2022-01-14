advertisement
advertisement

PAID CONTENT

hey2
PAID CONTENT

One simple mindset shift can help you unleash innovation wherever you are

By changing the way you think, you can increase the positive impact you have on your company

By FastCo Works

You don’t have to be sitting in the CEO’s office to have a substantial and lasting impact on your company. Capital One executive Sanjiv Yajnik explains how a simple shift in the way you think can unleash innovation in ways you might not have imagined. In this clip from Agenda 2022, he shares how.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life