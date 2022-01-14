advertisement
The one person you need to consider when building a purpose-driven company

A company’s purpose and values will be remembered when the chips are down

By FastCo Works

Purpose-driven companies are strongly rooted in their values. To ensure you’re building a company that embodies its purpose, there is one person you need to consider, according to Capital One executive Sanjiv Yajnik. In this clip from Agenda 2022, hear his insightful views on who that person is.

