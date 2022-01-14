‘Be afraid and wait for the worst’: What to know about the Ukraine cyberattack

After talks between Russia and Western countries over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border failed to bring results this week, dozens of Ukraine government sites were struck by hackers Friday, the Associated Press reports .

Text on some of the sites told Ukrainians to “be afraid and wait for the worst” and claimed that personal information has been leaked, but officials claimed there was no actual breach of personal data.

Ukraine has suggested that Russia was involved in the hack amid the tensions, but there’s been no firm evidence so far about who’s responsible. A 2015 hack on the Ukraine power grid that caused outages for hundreds of thousands is widely believed to be attributed to Russia, and Russian hackers have been accused of involvement in numerous other digital attacks around the world, with U.S. officials warning of the possibility of Russian attacks earlier this week. Russian forces reportedly interfered with internet and cellphone connections after the 2014 invasion of Crimea.

The Russian troop buildup has raised fears that Russia will attempt to seize more territory from Ukraine.