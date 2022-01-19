Uncovering ways to boost employee satisfaction

A recent CNBC article proclaims the pandemic created three types of employees: “thrivers” (those most happy with their jobs and least likely to quit), “coasters,” and “strugglers.” The key question for leaders: How do we turn a “coaster” into a “thriver”?

It’s a task that is made much easier when leaders possess a keen understanding of their employees’ pain points and find creative solutions to restoring joy in work. Recent surveys scratch at the surface of employees’ desires for workplace culture and benefits, from flexibility in determining when to work to competitive salary and benefits. In fact, research indicates that among 63% of employees who don’t plan to look for a job in the next six months, these three factors keep them on the job. But it takes more than employee autonomy in setting start-and-stop times and a bump in salary or health benefits to foster an environment where coasters—who comprise 39% of employees—become thrivers (40%). Leaders must see past the current conditions to unearth the true potential of the moment—and passionately encourage their employees to do the same. They also must keep their ear to the ground and their office door (or virtual window) open to understand the top pain points their employees face and develop creative solutions that foster greater joy in work and help prevent burnout.

How can leaders uncover the keys to a “strive to thrive” culture? Here are three approaches to consider. Host a weekly on-air chat with a small group of employees. Similar to the “brown-bag events” of years past, this virtual social time provides a great opportunity not just for leaders to connect with team members, but also for staff to bond with one another. Randomly select a small group of employees to participate. Then, let invitees know you’re seeking great ideas on ways to create a positive, affirming, and fun culture. At one company where I served as CEO, employees’ best ideas led to meaningful opportunities to celebrate diversity companywide, weekly shoutouts to employees across departments for a job well done, employee-led fundraisers that made an impact in the communities where we work, and fun holiday events. These initiatives resonated with employees: In one survey, 100% of employees said they looked forward to interacting with their coworkers when they came to work—signs of strong camaraderie and engagement.

Look for creative ways to deliver on employee requests. Let’s say that 38% of employees say they want a more flexible work schedule. One approach is to allow employees to determine when and where they will work each day. A more creative solution might offer employees the opportunity to choose a condensed, four-day workweek; incorporate mental health days—companywide or on an individual, as-needed basis—in company benefits; or incentivize employees for taking PTO. One national accounting firm pays employees $250 for taking a full week of PTO each year. These are the types of benefits that earn employees’ loyalty. Consider creating an employee “recharge and renew” committee to generate creative ideas like these. Then, put the best and most sustainable ideas up for a companywide vote. Explore opportunities to lighten the load—mentally or physically.

Even when organizations are short-staffed, your team will be a powerful idea engine for eliminating non-value-added tasks that create unnecessary work and deplete joy. Invite employees to share ways to reduce the administrative burden of work that keeps them from focusing on the aspects of their jobs that they most enjoy. Then, find ways to put these ideas into action. Even when an idea doesn’t make the cut, “coasters” will respect that you took the time to seek their input, and their attitude will shift from “barely there” to “more highly engaged.” By taking a thoughtful, employee-centric approach to delivering the types of change employees most want to see in the workplace, leaders can more effectively gain employees’ trust and loyalty while creating a more joyful environment for all. Kermit Randa is a results-driven CEO who drives team transformation, high performance, and profitable growth.