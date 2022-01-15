You must stop protecting yourself from professional failure

Typically, failure is something people avoid. It can be painful, career-limiting, and disheartening. But failure can also deliver significant advantages—and contrary to common belief, you may reach your goals (or resolutions for the new year) more effectively when you find ways to embrace failure.

Failure has plenty of benefits—from stoking learning and new relationships to developing motivation and confidence. And there are some specific ways you can lean into an experience—ways to practice failure in order to achieve success.

Failure is integral to success

In reality, failure is part of success; and if you never fail, you are likely not trying hard enough or you may be deceiving yourself. To fail means you have reached for a new goal, and you can hone your approach for your next shot at it. To fail means you’ve had the opportunity to learn about the skills or capabilities you need to develop. And to fail means you have demonstrated commitment to something that matters to you.

In fact, if you rarely fail, you may lose motivation. Studies by the University of Arizona found that there is an optimal failure rate: If you fail 15% of the time, you will enhance learning, keep trying, and stay motivated. There is a Goldilocks factor at work here—a “just right” amount of failure. If you always fail or if you always succeed, you will tend to lose motivation; but when your aspiration is within reach, but with chances for loss and the need to stretch—the 85/15 rule—you’ll hang in there to reach your accomplishment.