Second Life’s creator is back to build a “metaverse that doesn’t harm people”

To many people, much of the tech and gaming industries’ recent obsession with the metaverse feels oddly familiar. The metaverse experiences that have been trotted out with grfanfare look a lot like Second Life , the online virtual world created by Linden Lab back in the early 2000s .

Second Life is now in its 19th year of operation. Even though it has fewer than a million monthly active users, it’s managed to remain profitable.With more and more attention and investment being given to the metaverse concept, it doesn’t want anyone to think of it as a relic. The company holds a lot of experience, and some patents, that could be useful in creating virtual spaces people that want to visit.

Now Linden has got its mastermind back. Well, sort of. More than a decade after leaving Linden Lab, founder Philip Rosedale is returning to the company as an adviser. In recent years, Rosedale has been busy with a new spatial audio startup called High Fidelity, which he co-founded with Irena Heiberger and Ryan Karpf. It’s technology is used to enable spatial audio in the pioneering audio community app Clubhouse.

In his advisory role at Linden, Rosedale will focus on product development, with the aim of shaping Second Life’s version of the future metaverse. The corporate ship will continue being steered by Linden Lab chairman Brad Oberwager, who bought the company in 2020.