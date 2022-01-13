The TLDR on the TLDR Act: a new bill that would make websites ditch the legalese

You sign up for a new social media site or are trying to buy something online and when the terms of service agreement pops up, you breeze past it faster than you blaze through a yellow light when you’re 20 minutes late to an appointment.

Problem is: Those dense, dry, boring legal documents sometimes give companies the right to do a lot of things with your personal information. And in your haste to post or purchase, you sign away your rights without realizing it.

It’s a practice that has been well known for years, but the testimony of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has put legal terms of service in the spotlight—and now a bipartisan group of Congressional lawmakers are looking to help people know just what they’re agreeing to.