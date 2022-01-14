These glowing turntables by Brian Eno feel like the future of music

In the last few years, we’ve seen two great comebacks. The first is the vinyl record, which broke CD sales in the U.S. last year. The second is blindingly colorful LEDs, driven by a resurgence in maximalist PC gaming aesthetics.

While I never imagined these two trends mashing up, the musician Brain Eno has proved me wrong. His piece, Turntable, is a glowing, color-changing record player.

Technically speaking, it’s not a complicated design. The piece is made of carved polyurethane. Customizable, internal lights shine right through the casing, operated by a stock Arduino board (the sort of silicon loved by makers). But what he’s created is an ethereal, transfixing music machine. It’s a record player that looks like it could be designed by light artist James Turrell, carved out of photons rather than plastics.

The design actually reminds me a lot of a defunct project by Philips from 2007 called the Aurea. It was a TV, with a similar, clear LED bezel to the Turntable.