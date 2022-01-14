Why New York’s iconic Palace Theatre is being raised 30 feet off the ground

If you happen to pass through Times Square in the next few weeks, you may notice a sky-blue sign on the corner of 7th Avenue and 47th Street that reads “Raising the Palace Theatre.” This isn’t a metaphor. One of Broadway’s oldest theaters is literally being raised off the ground.

The Palace Theatre was built in 1913, with a glorious beaux arts interior by Milwaukee architects Kirchoff & Rose. Now, in a masterful feat of engineering that seems to defy gravity, the 40,000-square-foot building is being lifted 30 feet above the ground. The building, which weighs about 7,000 tons, is a little over 3 inches into its ascent. But when it reaches its full height, it will eventually slot into the TSX development—a $2.5-billion superstructure currently under construction. Why, you ask? To unlock 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and entertainment space in one of the world’s busiest tourist attractions.

In 2019, the TSX Broadway tower broke ground to much fanfare, promising 46 stories of maximalist retail, LED-laden facades fit for the spectacle that is Times Square, and a sweeping outdoor stage separate from the Palace Theatre in front of the plaza’s famous red steps. The project won’t be complete until early 2023, but last week marked an important milestone: The Palace Theatre began its ascent.

This isn’t the first time that an entire building has been moved. Last year, a 139-year-old Victorian building in San Francisco was picked up and wheeled away on giant dollies, six blocks away from its original location. And in 2020, an 85-year-old primary school building in Shanghai “walked” to its new location on 200 robotic legs.