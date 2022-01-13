What devastating floods look like once you remove cities from the equation

In July 2021, Western Europe experienced one of the deadliest floods in its history, killing at least 242 people. Climate change was cited as the main culprit, but according to a recent study, it wasn’t the only thing to blame.

Using a computer model, researchers from the University of Texas at Austin and two universities in China showed that urbanization—and the way cities are designed—can exacerbate rainstorms and influence where the rain falls. We’ve known for a while now that urbanization has devastating consequences on the environment. Asphalt roads absorb and radiate heat. Cars emit heat. So-called urban canyons between tall buildings trap more heat on the street. All of these factors contribute to the “urban heat island” effect, which can make cities hotter than the countryside. But according to the authors of the study, this is the first evidence that urbanization itself can make extreme weather even worse.

To conduct the study, the scientists created a computer model that simulated the storm as it unfolded over Rotterdam, Netherlands; Brussels; and Cologne, Germany, over the course of five days. Then they “removed” the cities from the model and simulated the same rainstorm lashing out over undeveloped land, with temperatures that were closer to pre-industrial levels. (The study notes that temperature in Europe has increased by about 35 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1800s.)

“A city by itself doesn’t create the storm,” says Dev Niyogi, a professor in the UT Jackson School of Geosciences and Cockrell School of Engineering, and one of the study’s authors. “But it is important to recognize that the design of a city can have a say in what happens.” In both the simulation and in real life, when warm air rises from the city, it mixes with the cold air in the atmosphere. This leads to a gradient of sorts, where hot and warm temperatures interact, creating “all sorts of instability,” as Niyogi puts it. This creates more energy, which can turn into thunderstorms and heavy rain.