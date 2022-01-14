Coral reefs are dying, but there’s a tiny bit of good news about what happens when they’re gone

In 1998, a mass bleaching event hit reefs in the Seychelles, leading to a devastating loss of 90% of the African island nation’s live coral. While that event wasn’t caused by climate change (rather by El Niño , a recurring climate pattern that causes ocean warming every few years), global heating has increased the frequency of these harmful incidents, which strip coral of the microalgae coating that supplies sea life with a nutritious food source.

In turn, the 850 million humans who live close to reefs and rely on those reef fisheries for nutrition and their livelihoods are also put at risk. “It’s a huge food provisioning role that these reefs are playing,” says James Robinson, a research fellow at Lancaster University in the U.K. Almost all the fish that are caught in reefs around the world are consumed domestically by the local population. That’s why a new study, which Robinson coauthored, gives hope: Even reefs that haven’t recovered their original algae states after bleaching seem to provide nutrient-rich food to fish.

The Seychelles islands, which contain 1,700 square kilometers of reefs, have been particularly hard hit, making them a good case study for Robinson to determine exactly how climate events can affect the nutritional potential of reefs. And, more generally, to find out how nutrient-rich tropical reef fish are, in a place where it’s the primary source of protein, representing 47% of animal protein intake among residents.

Of the country’s bleached reefs, 40% experienced “habitat collapse and macroalgal overgrowth,” where the reef is overrun by seaweed, a relatively common outcome. That new food source favors tropical bottom-feeders, like rabbitfish and parrotfish, which have increased in biomass in the Seychelles, despite the coral collapsing. The team measured specific minerals in the muscles of these fish from the reefs, comparing them with ones from reefs that had recovered their coral. They then compared the mineral content to those of other common proteins, including chicken breast, ribeye, and tilapia.