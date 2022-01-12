How growth-minded companies should approach customer security

Take a look at the 2021 Fortune 500 ranking and you’ll notice a trend: companies that provide customers with premier digital experiences that are easy, secure, and privacy-enhancing climb the ranks, while companies that fail to pivot to digital-first strategies often fall by the wayside. Take Chipotle, for instance, one of the most surprising companies to make its debut on the Fortune 500 this year. While the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the restaurant industry as a whole, the fast-casual Mexican eatery enjoyed a 60% increase in its stock price. According to CEO Brian Niccol, Chipotle’s “billion-dollar digital business” that allows customers to pre-order food on its app is one of the primary reasons for its recent success.

On the other hand, JCPenney’s struggle to pivot to a digital-first strategy has led to store closures, layoffs, and a painful fall from the Fortune 500. As the leading companies begin to recognize the outsized importance of their digital channels in an economy transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic, many are taking a new look at an old problem: the decentralized nature of consumer identity management. To improve customer experience and cut down on fraud, companies should rethink their decentralized approach to digital authentication and embrace a more holistic, phone-centric model that reduces friction and protects consumer privacy.

Companies eager to follow in the footsteps of Chipotle and other industry leaders by improving their digital business will have to go well beyond cosmetic changes and reinvent their consumer identity management system from the ground up. Today, by and large, companies operate in closed-loop identity management systems. While this decentralized approach gives companies increased control over their digital onboarding process, it contributes to a digital economy plagued by friction and inefficiency.

If your company is using a legacy system, be mindful of the onboarding and logging-in processes that customers have to endure. A tedious or ineffective approach can drive away business: According to a study by Liminal, 42% of consumers have abandoned an online or mobile account application due to friction at onboarding. Consumers who persist through onboarding may be thwarted during the log-in process. Fed up with logging into multiple digital accounts throughout the day, Liminal found that 44% of consumers use just two to five password variations for all of their accounts. Poor password hygiene exacerbates fraud, which leads companies to implement even more frustrating security measures (CAPTCHAs, anyone?). Michael Schrage, visiting scholar to the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, put it simply: “Profitability predicated on customer friction, intrusion, and irritation simply isn’t sustainable.” The worst part about the state of today’s cybersecurity industrial complex? It’s incredibly ineffective at preventing fraud.