Creating a mission-driven culture of innovation

Consumers today increasingly value authenticity and reward brands rooted in social good. But what does it mean to foster a mission-driven company culture? What are the advantages and potential pitfalls? The recent Fast Company Agenda 2022 event featured “Leading with Purpose,” a moderated conversation between Sanjiv Yajnik , president of financial services at Capital One, and Tom Cortese , cofounder and chief operating officer at Peloton. They discussed their organizations’ journey to create a mission-driven culture of innovation and why innovating on behalf of customers matters. Here are four takeaways from their conversation.

1. You can’t fake it.

Authenticity is paramount. For a company to be truly mission-driven, that mission must be woven deeply into its fabric. It needs to be what motivates the company, from the products or services it offers to the way it looks out for its associates, customers, and communities. “It’s not like you sit in a room and think about what the purpose should be to suit the business,” Yajnik says. “It’s the other way around.” Indeed, putting the mission first helps companies attract and build diverse teams that can rally around purpose, unlocking the promise embedded in that purpose in unexpected and impactful ways. It can also serve as a crucial touchstone to inform business decisions, serving as a “north star” when evaluating the value the company brings to the customer.

For Peloton’s Cortese, a company must be sincere in its mission, otherwise, people will see right through it. “Customers know what brings value to them, and they know what doesn’t,” he says. “You can’t, and you shouldn’t, fool a customer.”

2. It’s about long-term customer relationships.

Because mission-driven companies are after more than short-term gain, they have to think beyond the initial transaction with the customer. As Yajnik shared, from its earliest days, Capital One recognized that tools for success can look very different depending on a customer’s unique circumstances. As he puts it, “changing banking” means more than just building reliable products—though, of course, it’s important to nail that too. It’s about using new technology, information, and analytics in innovative ways to make banking easier and more accessible to more people and businesses, and answering the question, “If we were creating a product for our family member, how would we [do] it?”