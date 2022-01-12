Why this socially responsible bank just bought a carbon measuring company

Aspiration, a bank that offers fossil-free deposits and products like a debit card that pays cash back for purchases made at socially responsible stores , is in the business of helping people manage their money more ethically. The company’s first acquisition, announced today, will help it go further: Aspiration acquired Carbon Insights , a climate-tech company founded in 2020 that offers a tool that can measure the carbon footprint of any debit or credit card transaction.

“We’re in a time and place now where, fortunately, most Americans want to do something in their daily lives around addressing their carbon footprint and fighting climate change,” says Aspiration CEO Andrei Cherny. “And yet most people don’t know where to start and don’t know what they can really do. The first step of that is measurement.”

The company launched another tool, Aspiration Impact Management (AIM), in 2017, which gives customers a “people and planet” score based on data about the places where they shop. But Carbon Insights’s tool will do a deeper dive, Cherny says, allowing customers to view their carbon footprint at the level of the industry in which they’re spending money, the company at which they’re spending money, and the product for which they’re spending money, as well as how those products are created.

A growing number of startups are entering the space of carbon footprint or carbon management software. Aspiration closely evaluated nearly a dozen, Cherny says, and chose Carbon Insights because of the level of detail the technology offered. Carbon Insights uses economic and emissions data from hundreds of industries and commodities to calculate the total emissions of producing each dollar’s worth of a particular item, and gives consumers feedback so they can make different buying decisions.