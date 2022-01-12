Job seekers, work at one of these companies in 2022 if you want a better corporate culture

Glassdoor, the online warehouse of company intelligence for job seekers, has published its list of Best Places to Work in 2022.

The list is assembled based on reviews from current and former employees, which are fed through Glassdoor’s “proprietary awards algorithm.” For the ranking of large U.S. companies, it required at least 75 ratings per company submitted between October 2020 and October 2021.

This year, Nvidia took top honors, with employees describing the work as “challenging and meaningful,” the compensation as “great,” and the culture as democratic: “When you’re in a meeting, there is no hierarchy. It’s a free flow of ideas from everybody.” Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Nvidia designs and manufactures computer graphics cards for systems from desktop to mobile, and operates divisions in everything from video gaming to driverless cars.

In second place is another technology company, HubSpot, which develops software for sales, marketing, and customer service. In fact, Silicon Valley darlings pack the front end of Glassdoor’s list, accounting for 40 of the ranking’s top 100, and half of the top 10: Google stands at seventh place, and Salesforce slid in at No. 10. Perhaps those ping-pong tables, catered steak lunches, and on-site acupuncturists made a difference after all—or, more likely, the relatively high salaries and generous benefits.