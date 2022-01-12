Job seekers, work at one of these companies in 2022 if you want a better corporate culture

Glassdoor, the online warehouse of company intelligence for job seekers, has published its list of Best Places to Work in 2022.
The list is assembled based on reviews from current and former employees, which are fed through Glassdoor’s “proprietary awards algorithm.” For the ranking of large U.S. companies, it required at least 75 ratings per company submitted between October 2020 and October 2021.
This year, Nvidia took top honors, with employees describing the work as “challenging and meaningful,” the compensation as “great,” and the culture as democratic: “When you’re in a meeting, there is no hierarchy. It’s a free flow of ideas from everybody.” Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Nvidia designs and manufactures computer graphics cards for systems from desktop to mobile, and operates divisions in everything from video gaming to driverless cars.
In second place is another technology company, HubSpot, which develops software for sales, marketing, and customer service. In fact, Silicon Valley darlings pack the front end of Glassdoor’s list, accounting for 40 of the ranking’s top 100, and half of the top 10: Google stands at seventh place, and Salesforce slid in at No. 10. Perhaps those ping-pong tables, catered steak lunches, and on-site acupuncturists made a difference after all—or, more likely, the relatively high salaries and generous benefits.
However, much evidence suggests the biggest factor in employee happiness is corporate culture. This trait was referenced by workers at all top 10 companies, which also included consulting firms Bain & Co. and Boston Consulting Group, as well as clothing retailer Lululemon. And it’s something employers have been forced to reckon with in the midst of the Great Resignation: According to new research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, toxic workplace culture was the leading predictor of employee attrition during the months of record-setting job quits in 2021, across both blue-collar and white-collar industries.
Last year brought other changes, too. Meta (formerly called Facebook), which consistently orbits the top 10 and took the top spot in 2018, fell to No. 47 after a season of controversy that revealed a deliberate cover-up of its platform’s harmful effects on users.
And for the first time since 2018, no airline landed in the top 10. U.S. carriers saw a particularly tumultuous year with scores of last-minute flight cancellations after omicron-linked spikes in COVID-19 cases— which left both passengers and staff members stranded for hours or even days—and several high-profile incidents of unruly passengers assaulting flight attendants.
Newcomers to the list include NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at No. 12, electric automaker Rivian at No. 20, and Visa at No. 71. Only three companies made every edition in the list’s 14-year history: Bain & Co., Google, and Apple.
See the full list of 100 companies here.