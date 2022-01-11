U.S. quarters get a dramatic redesign with Maya Angelou and other notable women

A new quarter design, featuring a portrait of the legendary poet and activist Maya Angelou, went into circulation on Monday. Angelou is the first African American woman ever to appear on a quarter, and the first in the American Women Quarters Program, which celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women to the United States.

Manufactured by the United States Mint—the bureau of the Department of the Treasury that’s responsible for producing U.S. coins—the quarter shows Angelou on the tails side of the coin. Her arms are uplifted against the backdrop of a bird, its wings spread open, and a rising sun inspired by her most famous work and autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

Over the next few years, the Mint will issue four more quarters showcasing a diverse group of honorees. These include Dr. Sally Ride, the first woman astronaut; Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation; Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement; and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood. “Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program,” Mint deputy director Ventris C. Gibson said in a release yesterday. With the help of the National Women’s History Museum, the U.S. Mint invited the public to submit recommendations for potential honorees, with the requirement that the women must be deceased. (It’s unclear what portion of the new quarters will be dedicated to the women.)