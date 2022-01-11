U.S. quarters get a dramatic redesign with Maya Angelou and other notable women

A new quarter design, featuring a portrait of the legendary poet, writer, and activist Maya Angelou, went into circulation on Monday. Angelou is the first African American woman to appear on a quarter, and the first to be celebrated as part of the American Women Quarters Program, a four-year program that honors the accomplishments and contributions of prominent women throughout U.S. history.

Manufactured by the U.S. Mint, the bureau of the Department of the Treasury that produces and circulates our currency’s coins, the quarter shows a likeness of Angelou on the “tails” side of the coin. Her arms are uplifted against the backdrop of a bird in flight, its wings spread wide, and rays of the sun, inspired by her autobiography and most famous work I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, about growing up in the Jim Crow South.

Over the next several years, the Mint will issue quarters showcasing a diverse group of honorees. This year’s other trailblazers include Sally Ride, the first woman astronaut; Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation; Nina Otero-Warren, a leading suffragist in New Mexico; and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star. “Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program,” Mint deputy director Ventris C. Gibson said in a release yesterday. With the help of the National Women’s History Museum, the U.S. Mint invited the public to submit recommendations for potential honorees, with the requirement that the women must be deceased.