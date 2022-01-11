Kanye West’s latest ‘Donda’ video doubles as a Yeezy Gap hoodie commercial

As Georgia played its way to beat Alabama for the Bulldogs’ first college football national championship since 1980 , ESPN’s TV audience also got a first look at Kanye West’s newest music video, “Heaven and Hell.” The official video for the Donda track doubled as a commercial for the new Yeezy Gap hoodie, launched at the same time.

This hoodie, which comes in black or blue and retails for $90, is the latest product to launch out of the reported 10-year, $1-billion deal between Gap and West, which kicked off last year with an electric blue puffy jacket. It’s also just the latest way in which the artist now known as Ye has worked to creatively market the Grammy-winning 2021 album Donda using his commercial brand partnerships.

Last summer, West staged several listening parties at stadiums in Chicago and Atlanta, which were streamed exclusively on Apple Music. He also debuted the song “No Child Left Behind” in an ad for Apple subsidiary Beats by Dre, starring American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Donda went on to set Apple Music streaming records, with 60 million streams in its first day.