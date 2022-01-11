IRS stimulus check update: Watch out for this letter if you never received a third payment

After President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021, taxpayers around the country were thrilled by the news that they would receive a $1,400 stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as part of ongoing pandemic relief efforts.

But for many eligible recipients, the checks never arrived, either due to clerical errors, odd glitches within the IRS system, or just plain-old administrative omissions. Some would-be recipients spent months communicating with other taxpayers in Facebook groups, calling the always-jammed IRS phone lines, and even contacting their local representatives in Congress to no avail. In the end, many simply gave up hope that they’d ever see the money they were owed.

Now that tax season is rolling around again, you still have one last chance to get paid—by claiming your third Economic Impact Payment on your 2021 taxes. It’s called a Recovery Rebate Credit, and this is the second year in a row that tax forms will include an option to claim one.

Even better, the IRS will tell you if you’re eligible so you won’t be left guessing. The agency said last month that it will send all recipients of the third stimulus check a hard-copy letter (Letter 6475) that will help them determine if they can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit. For example, if this letter says you received a payment, but you never actually did—or you only received part of it—you should be able to claim the missing portion. This also applies to supplemental payments that were made later in the year to people whose tax situations changed, known as “plus-up” payments.