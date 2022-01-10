As omicron spreads, Outschool offers unlimited free classes to schools closing due to COVID

Outschool , the online learning program that offers small group classes for kids and teens, saw its membership skyrocket during the early pandemic as schools closed and switched to online learning.

Now, as the omicron wave has schools shutting doors once more due to staff and student outbreaks, Outschool is offering unlimited classes to schools that have had to switch to online learning. School officials can fill out a form on the Outschool site to sign up.

The company is also offering $20 off to any individual families using the platform and maintains a Family Financial Assistance Program giving free classes to low-income families.

The issue of whether to close schools—and under what circumstances—has divided students, parents, teachers, and other officials around the country as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to drive the latest winter wave. Infection rates are now higher than at any previous time in the pandemic, although it has caused a smaller rate of serious illness and hospitalization thus far than previous strains of the virus.