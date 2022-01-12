This banana will last longer because it’s covered in an edible coating made from food waste

When Trader Joe’s customers complained about the fact that the store sold cucumbers individually wrapped in plastic—something that supermarkets do to reduce food waste—the retailer eventually started using plant-based compostable wrappers instead. In Switzerland, the supermarket chain Lidl is taking a different approach and helping produce last longer by adding an invisible, edible, plant-based coating.

It might seem like most fruits and vegetables don’t need protection at all; a plastic wrapping a banana, which comes with its own natural packaging, sounds like the ultimate absurdity. But unless we’re all eating local food shortly after it’s picked (which would mean no bananas for most Americans), packaging can actually have some benefit. Because so much energy goes into producing food, wasting that food may be responsible for as much as 10% of global emissions.

France just became the first country to ban plastic packaging on individually-wrapped cucumbers and 30 other types of fruits and vegetables. The law just went into effect, with a full phaseout for other produce by 2026. The government estimates that it will eliminate more than a billion pieces of plastic packaging a year.

Researchers at the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) calculated that the plastic wrap on a cucumber traveling from Spain to Switzerland makes up 1% of the cucumber’s total environmental footprint. Because the plastic helps the cucumber last longer, the total benefit from preventing food waste is actually five times greater than the environmental impact. (That’s not always the case, though—oranges, for example, last well on their own but still sometimes show up in plastic wrappers.) And even when plastic can help, the fact that it ends up in the trash is a problem.