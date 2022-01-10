2021 was Earth’s fifth-hottest year on record, and that’s even worse than it sounds

Last year was the planet’s fifth hottest ever recorded, a group of scientists in Europe announced on Monday. Fifth hottest beats 2021 being the hottest ever—but that’s essentially where the good news stops. The annual findings, by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, still clock the planet’s average temperature at 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit above its 30-year average, and about 2.2 degrees hotter than before the Industrial Revolution, when factories began filling the atmosphere with pollution. By Copernicus’s ranking, 2021 just edged out 2015 and 2018; it says the hottest years on record were 2016 and 2020.

What this all means is that Earth’s last seven years have also been Earth’s seven hottest years. This upward arc, the Copernicus scientists warned, is “a stark reminder of the need to change our ways, take decisive and effective steps toward a sustainable society, and work toward reducing net carbon emissions.” Director Carlo Buontempo summarized 2021 as “yet another year of extreme temperatures with the hottest summer in Europe, heatwaves in the Mediterranean, not to mention the unprecedented high temperatures in North America.”

The reason why temperatures fell from 2020 isn’t because humans successfully lowered them. It’s because 2021 was a freak year in which La Niña conditions were present—the climate pattern that tends to lower surface temperatures over the Pacific once or twice per decade.

And while temperature gauges continue their slow and steady rise across the globe, today’s direst problems have to do more with sudden, unexpected climate extremes—not solely heat, per se, as much as intense storms and even record low temperatures.