A lot more recruiters are hiring tech workers from nonacademic backgrounds

Almost 40% of people who are hiring for positions in tech this year said they regularly recruit developers from nonacademic backgrounds, up significantly from 23% in 2021.

And another 41% do so at least some of the time, according to a survey from CodinGame and CoderPad. Similarly, 30% said they’d be willing to remove CVs from the hiring process entirely, focusing instead on interviews and tech assessments, with another 27% saying they’d consider doing so.

That comes as almost 50% of recruiters surveyed called finding qualified candidates a challenge, as many are faced with a push to hire candidates after early pandemic hiring freezes and, in some cases, a wave of resignations. Some 65% of recruiters surveyed said they consider bias an issue in technical recruitment, which may also lead them to consider a wider candidate pool.

CodinGame creates games for developers to build their skills, and CoderPad offers a remote job interview platform allowing for collaborative programming.