Baby food startup Yumi just added 70 women as investors. What’s your excuse?

Last month, California-based baby food startup Yumi announced a $67 million Series B funding round, led by San Francisco-based biotech fund Jazz Ventures Partners, AF Ventures, and 23andme cofounder and CEO Anne Wojcicki. It brings the company’s total funding to $79 million and adds more name-brand investors into a fold that already included the founders of Warby Parker, Harry’s, Sweetgreen, and Uber, as well as such celebrities as Snoop Dog and Gabrielle Union.

But this new funding also represents something else to Yumi cofounders Angela Sutherland and Evelyn Rusli: It’s a chance to embed their ideals as women founders into the company’s cap table. This funding round features a female-led special purpose vehicle (SPV), which includes about 70 new women investors and women-led firms. Yumi chief financial officer Sara Marie Martin says the SPV is about creating more options for women. Knowing that women continue to earn 84% of what men earn, according to a Pew Research Center analysis, Yumi aims to level the playing field by using the SPV as an opportunity for women to invest in the company at a 20% discount.

“Having more women investors is wonderful for us because it expands our network, and the whole goal is to get more women involved in venture capital,” says Martin, a 25-year Wall Street vet and former Goldman Sachs exec who joined Yumi last May. “Getting more seats at the table for better investment opportunities, to get more women-founded businesses funded by women. It’s not all about money: It’s about knowing each other, having access to each other, giving each other advice, and learning from one another. With a business like ours, we have an opportunity to be powerful in that regard and really leverage that.”

The SPV is led by Desiree Gruber, founder and CEO of the creative agency Full Picture and cofounder of DGNL Ventures. Gruber says that the SPV is comprised of a mix of first-timers and seasoned investors. “Closing the gender equity gap is long overdue, so it’s inspiring to see a company level the playing field and flip its cap table with a powerful group of female investors,” says Gruber. “The Yumi SPV is a highly actionable case study for other companies who want to equalize their cap tables but don’t have deep networks of qualified female investors. This SPV shows that there are tools and communities out there for people who want to see change in this industry.”