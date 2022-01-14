Fast Company now accepting applications for Best Workplaces for Innovators

Fast Company is now accepting applications for our annual Best Workplaces for Innovators awards.

This marks the fourth year we will be recognizing companies and organizations around the world that most effectively empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent whole new ways of doing business. In addition to honoring the world’s top 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, we will once again recognize an Innovation Team of the Year and an Innovative Leader of the Year, as well as companies in 12 additional categories: Best Small Workplaces for Innovators

Best Midsized Workplaces for Innovators

Best Large Workplaces for Innovators

Best U.S. Workplaces for Innovators

Best International Workplaces for Innovators

Best Not-for-Profit Organizaitons for Innovators

Best Workplaces for Women Innovators

Best Workplaces for Diverse Innovators

Best Workplaces for Early Career Innovators

Best Workplaces for Innovation in Sustainability

Best Enterprise (B2B) Workplace for Innovators

Best Consumer (Goods and Services) Workplace for Innovators To select winners, the editors of Fast Company are again collaborating with Accenture, the global professional services firm that brings decades of research and expertise on relevant topics, from corporate innovation to workplace inclusion. Accenture serves as an objective third party, and together we have devised a series of questions and metrics and developed a rigorous, data-based methodology to evaluate the role innovation plays in a particular company’s operations.

Every company that applies will be evaluated by Fast Company’s editorial staff and a research team from Accenture, and finalists will be presented to an elite panel of judges—leading entrepreneurs, executives, technologists, and academics. “Innovation has never been more important to an organization’s future,” says Stephanie Mehta, Fast Company’s editor-in-chief. “Our editors are excited to recognize companies of all sizes that provide all their employees with opportunities to be creative, experiment, and incubate new ideas.”

Companies selected as Best Workplaces for Innovators will appear in the September 2022 issue of Fast Company magazine and on fastcompany.com. For more information and details, see the FAQs. Last year’s Best Workplaces for Innovators issue honored 141 organizations from around the world, ranging from nonprofits like USAFacts (#14 on our list), to startups like the Brooklyn-based agency Quirk Creative (#3), to corporate giants such as Moderna (#1) and Procter & Gamble (#19). This year the editors and judges will be on the lookout for companies that have shown exceptional innovation in 2021.

“The combination of fast-changing technology and unprecedented uncertainty has created a challenging environment for today’s businesses to navigate,” said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive, Technology and chief technology officer at Accenture. “Leaders are finding that a key to success is creating and nurturing a culture of continuous innovation. Technologies such as cloud, AI, blockchain, and even the metaverse are enabling companies to innovate, transform, and operate in new and profoundly different ways. The extent to which companies invest now in the power of these technologies and skills of their people will play a determining role in their ability to innovate far into the future.” For more than a decade, Fast Company has been recognizing outstanding achievement with its awards programs. Our Most Innovative Companies list celebrates organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society through paradigm-shifting products, insights, or services. Innovation by Design focuses on individuals and firms that are addressing some of the world’s most intractable challenges through design solutions. World Changing Ideas highlights emerging initiatives that aim to enhance life for all of us. Two new programs, Brands That Matter and Next Big Thing in Tech, both launched in 2021 to shine a light on the world’s most relevant brands and to highlight the most potent new developments in technology. What differentiates Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators awards from other best places to work lists is that it’s the only major business magazine recognition program that shines a light on innovation as the primary workplace perk.

Any organization that can demonstrate a serious and sustained commitment to building a culture of innovation that yields tangible results is eligible to apply—public, private, or nonprofit. For more information or to apply, visit fastcompany.com/apply/bwi.