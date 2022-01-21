How to keep company culture thriving in a hybrid-remote space

Every company is different and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to how we work. But what we all have in common is the need to adopt digital-first practices in today’s hybrid work environment. How we work and how we become successful needs to work no matter where somebody is located in the world, as the past year and a half has proved.

Research from the Future Forum shows that 93% of knowledge workers want a flexible schedule and 76% want flexibility in location. While we can be effective, creative, and productive working from anywhere—office, remote, or both—we need to make a concentrated effort to ensure that employees feel connected, seen, and a part of the company ethos. Offices are just one of our tools for building relationships and creating space for focused work. Using software like Slack allows for more transparent communication across the entire company, clarity to know exactly where to go to get work done, and the feeling of community through social channels and DMs. Speakers from Verizon, Lockheed Martin, and Flatiron Health shared their experience on keeping company cultures thriving at the Slack Frontiers 2021 conference. VERIZON Verizon, a Fortune 500 company that did $128 billion in business last year across its consumer and business groups, adopted Slack during the pandemic. It quickly deployed Slack Connect to reduce meetings and to create a more human customer support experience, integrated tools into Slack to reduce the places employees have to check to get information, and created workflow automations within its Citizen Verizon program to cut down on manual tasks with one workflow that’s estimated to save about $12 million this year.

When Verizon employees expressed that they missed engaging with their teams in person and having casual watercooler talk, it became clear that digital representation was needed. Verizon created social and people-first Slack channels so people could interact and collaborate with their teams a whole lot more. The company also realized that using emoji would simplify communications, reduce fatigue, and free up time from information processing. “Once we identified that you can use an emoji reaction [to] respond to a question or topic, it just took off. It helped us tremendously in our help channels, and other departments were able to see that and get very excited about using it within their own departments and channels. So, emoji reactions—were a really big kind of game-changer for us.“ —Russell Leader, associate director of planning and engineering, Verizon Wireless LOCKHEED MARTIN While in the midst of Lockheed Martin’s plans to roll out Slack, the pandemic hit, and the company fast-tracked the rollout to its 130,000 employees over a single weekend. It piloted Slack Connect, which it now uses with 30 organizations; created help channels to reduce calls to its service desk and solve problems quicker; and has helped shape the creation of GovSlack, an instance of Slack designed to meet the needs of the public sector. Additionally, Lockheed Martin adopted the use of Ask Me Anythings (AMAs) with its executive team during the pandemic to connect the organization in real time and have more direct engagement, helping break down the traditional barriers within an org structure. Individual employees were able to interact with executive leadership and have their voices heard in ways that wouldn’t otherwise have presented themselves.

“I remember how excited some of our execs were when they first did this and getting immediate feedback from individual contributors who normally they would never have an opportunity to interact with. Now it’s sort of become part of our culture. It’s been very exciting, not only for individual employees to have access to executive leadership like that, but also for the executives to be able to get that kind of real-time feedback.“ —Tim Lewis, director of workplace services, Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin also uses a designated Slack channel for anytime there is a new company rollout, system change, key activity, or benefit update. This allows employees to see all pertinent information in one place, to ask questions, and to receive help quicker than ever before. FLATIRON HEALTH Flatiron Health is a tech company on a mission to learn from the experience of every cancer patient in order to transform the way cancer is treated and researched. Founded in 2012, the company quickly adopted Slack after its launch in 2014, making the software an integral part of its business operations for almost its entire history. It is now a global and increasingly matrix organization, relying on Slack for better, easier ways for people to connect and collaborate. During the pandemic, Flatiron Health quickly realized that the future of work would never be the same and thought about long-term investments to ensure that all employees would be successful in both a remote and hybrid world. So when Slack unveiled the employee directory Slack Atlas, the company was all-in, using it for remote onboarding, looking up peers for context before meetings, connecting professionally and socially, and to boost inclusion thanks to pronoun fields and name pronunciation tools.

Flatiron Health firmly believes that the fewer platforms you have to navigate as an employee, the more productive and satisfied you’ll be, wherever you may be working. “I’ve spoken about the growth of the company and that being the main reason for my interest in [a] company directory, but in the past two years, the pandemic happened, and very immediately, we were no longer able to swing by someone’s desk or see new hires on a tour of the office. The shift to fully remote work, and now hybrid work, has really shone a spotlight on some of the gaps in our ways of communicating and collaborating. Another area that’s been really positively impacted by Slack Atlas is onboarding. Onboarding fully remotely is hard, especially for people who are used to an in-person experience, and we’ve already received incredible feedback, both from new hires and from our onboarding team. The new hires are more easily acclimating to our organization, because they can easily reference people and org structures and reporting lines and get the information that they need as they’re meeting new people.” —Emily Guerin, head of communications, Flatiron Health Focusing on company culture in a remote/hybrid work environment means adopting a digital HQ and putting real effort into transparent communication, offering digital places to connect, and embracing flexibility. It is a transformation beyond just the provisioning of tools. To learn more about the way brands are keeping company culture alive and to watch Slack Frontiers sessions, visit https://slack.com/frontiers. —

Matt O’Connor is the senior vice president of Global Customer Success at Slack.