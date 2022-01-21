Designing your new HQ: People-centric and digital-first

It’s time to embrace the future of work. In 2020, we saw thousands of organizations lift office-based norms and shift them into people’s home setups, retrofitting work to fit a new context—a short-term solution that has proved inefficient and ineffective as work and the workplace are no longer one-size-fits-all.

Industries across the board are now making intentional change and a commitment to building workplaces that are flexible, inclusive, and connected. Companies are making work fit better for all people rather than a select few by going from C-suite-centric to people-centric, moving from office-first to digital-first, and investing in technology to connect employees. This year’s CIO Outlook report found that 77% of chief information officers rate the adoption of digital technology as their top priority. Everyone has different preferences for when and how they work, but companies need new ways to feel connected and stay productive. The answer is cultural and behavioral shifts and finding ways to communicate outside of always-on video meetings, with a digital HQ. Work is not somewhere you go; it’s something you do. And top companies across the world understand that making a transformation requires investment in the experience redesign, thoughtful change in management approaches, and commitment to utilizing the best available resources like tech platforms. Below are some notable tips from companies that have adopted a people-first digital HQ approach and spoke about their experiences doing so at a recent conference, Slack Frontiers 2021.

INNOVATION BREEDS INNOVATION Equinox is more than just a fitness company. With a product portfolio spanning over 100 clubs around the world, SoulCycle, Blink Fitness, Pure Yoga, Equinox Hotels and Equinox Media, it is a lifestyle brand dedicated to the pursuit of achieving goals. And while the company is ultra-focused on the member experience, it also understands the importance of being innovative from the corporate side. “The @ mention, in my opinion, is probably the greatest productivity invention in recent memory. And it’s pervasive within Slack. The ability to filter out all the noise and only see what is for you is an unbelievable time-saver. If I look back to email, more times than not, it’s not for me. Now, I get hundreds of emails a day. Those seconds turn into minutes, turn into hours, turn into days. And by the end of the year, I’ve lost weeks of productivity. So, I can’t really stress enough how important Slack has become to us. And these @ mentions are really just at the core of it all.” –Christian Fortucci, SVP of technology, Equinox As part of a digital-first approach, Equinox focuses attention on employees by providing top-of-the-line technology, like Slack, to help employees feel invested in and do their best work from wherever they are. The company has harnessed the notion that if you give your employees innovative tools to work with internally, it spawns more innovation for Equinox members externally. COMMIT TO THE LONG HAUL Prior to the pandemic, 2% of Zillow’s workforce was remote. Today the company is transforming to a fully flexible workforce. The key to its success was committing clearly and early to changing the way the company worked for the long haul, not just for a short-term solution.

While Zillow maintains an office in Seattle, the company now refers to itself as headquartered in the cloud, working from a digital HQ. It sent strategic signals to show that the changes in work style were serious and permanent. These included: Moving all traditionally in-person events and work processes to virtual, including onboarding and company all-hands meetings

Designating core collaboration hours for meetings between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific in order to consolidate the number of meetings and open up flexibility for asynchronous work. So far, close to 70% of meetings are happening in core hours

Using space-booking technology for the rare instances when people go into an office and need to do so safely

Promoting a “one Zoom, all Zoom” policy, where no matter where you join a meeting—in the same room or remotely—everyone is on Zoom, for an equitable experience

Removing AV from office conference rooms to create a sense of belonging for everyone on Zoom

Using the Slack clips video feature for summaries of team chats and pre-briefs for interviews Zillow’s uncompromising commitment to working from a digital HQ and dedication to all employees operating from an equal place has resulted in the highest internal engagement ever, based on survey results. The company is also receiving applications at an all-time high. And Zillow sees a strong correlation between its commitment to flexibility and the number of people who want to work there, women in particular. “The reason we can be here doing what we’re doing is because of the technological innovation over the past many years. Slack is hypercritical to our flexible workforce. I remember speaking to a group about the future of work when we were still early in it and sharing that, without Slack, without Zoom, and some of these other functionalities, we couldn’t be where we are. –Meghan Reibstein, VP of product management and flexible work, Zillow HYBRID WORK MEANS A HYBRID TOOLKIT After studying what its employees wanted the future of work to look like, PayPal found that the vast majority want flexibility, so they can figure out when and where it makes sense for them to be working. And that hybrid model requires a hybrid toolkit built off Slack and its integrations.

“We have literally thousands of users who are leveraging Slack’s Outlook calendar integration, the OneDrive integration, the Teams integration. And what that tells me is that everybody is finding a way to let Slack help them be even more productive in the way that they’re collaborating, the way that they’re communicating and finding new ways of work.” –Nora Grasham, senior director of IT services and employee technologies, PayPal The backbone of PayPal is being able to connect quickly and get things done in the moment. Using Slack and Slack’s apps allows employees to reduce meetings and context switching, so they can save time and work smarter in the ways that make sense for them. Designing a people-centric digital HQ means overhauling the old way of doing things and focusing on communication, connection, and flexibility. It’s about more than just provisioning new tools, but truly investing in a transformation initiative. To learn more about top brands’ digital approach and to watch the entire Slack Frontiers “Design your new HQ” session, visit https://slack.com/frontiers. —

Matt O’Connor is the senior vice president of Global Customer Success at Slack.