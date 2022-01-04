The Great Resignation roars again: Here’s why more workers than ever quit in November

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Great Resignation did not go gently into that good night; rather, it was very much alive at the end of 2021.

A historic 4.5 million workers willingly quit their jobs in November, up from a succession of records set month after month earlier in the year. Economists note that this is a strong sign of confidence in the United States job market, which is bouncing back after last year’s pandemic recession.

But of course, there’s more to be said about what it means for the state of today’s workforce. Why are workers quitting in droves, especially at a time when finances seem most dire?

While there’s no easy answer, a slew of factors could be at play. First, there’s the COVID-19 pandemic, which is far from over: It dramatically worsened with the introduction of the super-contagious omicron variant, which had begun making waves in mid-November. The mutated virus officially reached U.S. shores on December 1, when the first confirmed case was identified, although that patient’s symptoms had emerged weeks earlier. Once the new variant made landfall, it spread fast, becoming the dominant strain within a few weeks.