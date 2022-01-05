The Western U.S. might be seeing its last snowy winters

When a fire started spreading quickly in Boulder County, Colorado, on December 30, destroying nearly 1,000 homes as residents fled, the ground was dry. This was unusual: Boulder typically gets around 30 inches of snow between September and December. But last year, it had only a total of 1.7 inches over the same period before heavier snow finally started falling on December 31—too late to save the neighborhoods that burned.

It’s a pattern that’s becoming more common because of climate change. Nearby, Denver didn’t get any snow until December 10, the latest date since record keeping began in 1882. It was so warm in Colorado that ski resorts often couldn’t even make fake snow. In California, though heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada mountains in December, recent winters have seen extreme drought: Last April, when the snowpack in the Sierras should have been at its highest point, it was at just 4% of the average.

One recent study from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory researchers projects that if climate change continues on its current path, by the late 2040s the Sierras could see “low to no snow” events with little or no snowpack on mountains for five-year stretches. By the late 2050s, periods with little or no snow in the area could last a decade or more. That’s likely in the Pacific Northwest by the 2060s, and in upper Colorado by the following decade. The snowpack in the Western U.S. is already 20% less than it was in the 1950s, a volume of water that could fill Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the country.

“Climate change is impacting our snowpack in a couple of different ways,” says Keith Musselman, a researcher at the University of Colorado-Boulder who studies the impacts of climate change on water availability. “As temperatures warm, we’re seeing a shift from snowfall to rain. And that’s happening at lower elevations, where the majority of people live.” Warmer temperatures also mean that the snow that does fall melts more quickly. There’s less snow in the winter, and even less in the “shoulder” seasons of fall and spring, so the whole snow season is shorter.