Delicious plant-based fried chicken is coming to KFCs nationwide

“ A damn miracle .” That’s how I described KFC’s first attempt at vegan fried chicken when I tried it way back in January of 2020. Now, it’s finally going to be released across America.

On January 10, nearly two years after being trialed in test markets, Beyond Fried Chicken will be available at KFCs nationwide. Developed in conjunction with Beyond Meat, it’s the first plant-based chicken to launch in fast-food restaurants across America. Beyond Fried Chicken—which is shaped into fried chunks that are somewhere between a chicken nugget and a chicken finger—will be sold in six-piece packs starting at $6.99.

“This [product] needs to democratize plant-based protein, and do it where consumers love to go and eat,” says Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “The position that KFC is in to change how the consumer eats, it’s just hard to overstate that.”

Even if you’ve tried Beyond Meat’s chicken before, you haven’t tasted anything like this new offering. The recipe was custom-developed alongside KFC specifically for the restaurant’s sole, proprietary use. Not only does it taste like the 11 herbs and spices you know, the protein is designed to shred like a chunk of muscle tissue (a sensation that Beyond Meat tells me is more expensive to produce than the typical extruded or pressure-molded plant chicken, which is another reason why you won’t see it everywhere).