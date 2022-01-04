My 3 worst ideas as a founder and CEO, and why they were critical to my company’s growth

could barely afford it, but I immediately hired a culinary director. I also learned a couple valuable lessons: Get anonymous feedback if you really want to know what people think and pay for expertise. It’s worth it.

I mixed and matched ingredients until my tasting panel of friends and family declared it “somewhat passable.” That’s how you end up with a salad that contains both white beans and blueberries.

We had some traction with a few national brands, and they were asking me to bring our concept to L.A. Keep in mind, I was the only non-production employee at this time. There was no world where we were ready to scale across the country.

I got a little overzealous and told the reporter that we would be launching machines in California in the first half of 2015.

The next thing I knew, the L.A. media was covering our plans to expand to the West Coast. I wanted to hide under a rock for two weeks – and got more than a few calls from concerned friends and investors warning me against growing too quickly. Fast forward and we just launched in California with locations at Los Angeles International Airport this past fall of 2021, a full six and a half years later. Lessons learned: More businesses fail because they expand too fast than because they did not expand fast enough, and don’t share half-baked ideas with reporters.