Surprise medical bills are banned starting on January 1: Here’s what to know

Starting on Saturday, an emergency hospital trip can no longer be cause for separate kind of emergency: an unexpectedly high medical bill because the doctor on duty didn’t happen to accept your insurance.

The new rule passed by Congress is called the No Surprises Act. It goes into effect January 1, and establishes new federal protections against surprise medical bills for nearly all ER visits, and most routine care too.

“Surprise bills” refer to when insured patients show up for care—it could be scheduled and routine, could be an emergency—but they’re treated by an out-of-network doctor or other provider they didn’t purposefully choose. Recent studies have found this happens in about one in every five ER visits today, often via a radiologist or third-party lab the patient never even saw. The act should eliminate or help reduce some 10 million annual medical bills, according to the government. It was a rare piece of bipartisan legislation, passed during President Trump’s administration, then tweaked and enacted during President Biden’s.

If it’s a medical procedure or service covered by the act, then the rule protects patients from surprise bills in two primary ways: