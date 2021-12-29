There’s no mask shortage. You can buy certified N95s for $1

Two years into COVID-19, and I know more people than ever—in cities across the U.S.—who’ve been infected despite being vaccinated. Some have suggested the omicron variant may be nearly as transmissible as the measles , meaning just one infected person can make as many as 18 others ill.

In the immediate, many public health specialists say it’s time to reassess the quality of your go-to mask. If you’ve been casually wearing a cloth mask to get by in the sweltering summer months, you should consider switching to a full-blown N95 or KN95 mask—both of which can block 95% of COVID-size particles from reaching your nose and mouth.

But how does that advice help if we can’t source high-quality masks? Isn’t Amazon supposedly filled with counterfeits? And aren’t we taking N95s away from medical workers who need them? (That’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still claims, though experts beg to differ.)

As it turns out, at least for the time being, there isn’t a shortage of N95s. The U.S. currently has roughly 100 million N95 masks in stock. The key is getting your hands on a real one, and Project N95 is here to help. The nonprofit’s singular job is selling certified N95 and KN95 masks at the best price possible. In practice, that means you can score a pack of high-quality masks for about $1 apiece. And at this moment, there are plenty of options. You can pick your preferred shape, color, and whether you want the bands to go around your ears or the back of your head.