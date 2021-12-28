Riot Games will settle gender discrimination lawsuit for $100 million

Riot Games, the maker of popular video games like League of Legends, says that it has struck a $100 million deal to settle a discrimination and harassment lawsuit brought by current and former female employees.

The class-action suit—filed back in 2018, after Kotaku released a devastating investigation into alleged sexism and mistreatment at Riot—was originally on course to settle for $10 million. In a wild twist, the state of California intervened, suggesting the employees could be entitled to more than $400 million because, separate from the lawsuit, two of its employment agencies were investigating sexual harassment, unequal pay, and gender discrimination at Riot.

In a statement to The New York Times, Kevin Kish, director of the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, said he hopes the settlement will “send the message that all industries in California, including the gaming industry, must provide equal pay and workplaces free from discrimination and harassment.” Under the terms of the deal, $80 million will be split among some 1,000 employees and 1,300 contractors who worked for Riot as far back as 2014. Riot also agreed to create a diversity and inclusion program, and retain an outside firm to audit its workplace practices.

In its own statement, Riot, which is owned by Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent, said that it believes the settlement is “the right thing to do, for both the company and those whose experiences at Riot fell short of our standards and values.”