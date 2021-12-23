McDonald’s Instagram posts are aimed at kids in developing countries, study reveals

According to a new study analyzing its Instagram posts in various low- and high-income countries on all six continents, the burger giant’s strategy in poorer countries appears to contain a sort of troika of controversial tactics: The ads it puts on social media are aimed at younger kids, focus less on healthy eating habits, and offer more deals and promotions than its ads in wealthier nations. Based on the findings, the study’s authors conclude they’ve identified yet another way that McDonald’s marketing practices may negatively impact the health of nonwhite people of lower incomes, already the most vulnerable group when it comes to diet-related illnesses and obesity.

The findings were published Tuesday in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, part of an NIH-funded study by NYU Langone Health researchers. While there’s no shortage of criticism of McDonald’s advertising generally speaking, their interest was that almost nobody had conducted a comparative analysis of its social-media strategy across various markets. So they picked Instagram, a big platform with a billion monthly users, and analyzed all the posts that appeared on McDonald’s accounts in 15 different countries to see how tactics might change from one market to the next.

The authors write that a pretty clear pattern surfaced. They categorized the 15 countries by their World Bank income classification, then the Instagram posts on the account associated with each market for a four-month period, from September to December of 2019. In wealthier countries, the authors write, the posts often relied on celebrity endorsements and, content-wise, “featured more healthy habits themes.”