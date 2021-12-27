Hear Tyler, the Creator’s touching words about Virgil Abloh

In early December, I spent two days on top of a small mountain with Tyler, the Creator —whose real name is Tyler Okonma. Okonma had set up a fantastical blue shop overlooking the hills of Malibu, California, for the launch of his new high-end line known as Golf le Fleur .

Over hours of interviews, with the sun setting and the California dust settling on our shoes, Okonma and I touched on just about every topic imaginable—focusing largely on his evolution as an artist and cross-medium creative. You may know Okonma for his Billboard-topping albums, but he’s also created programs for Adult Swim, concocted new flavors for Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, and collaborated with some of the biggest fashion brands in the world . . . all while launching his own fashion labels, too.

You can watch highlights from our interview in the video embedded here. It’s 30 minutes of Okonma as sincere as I’ve ever seen him. Even if you aren’t all that familiar with his work, I’m guessing you’ll pick up something valuable from listening to him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywlWU6nDDRA