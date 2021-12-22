Omicron update: Why is everyone out of COVID tests when we need them most?

The question people are asking right now isn’t whether Santa has them on the naughty or nice list, but where the #$@!% are all the COVID-19 tests.

As the omicron variant sparks record case numbers in some areas of the country, Americans need these tests to do everything from fly home for the holidays to attend school, but the tests are in short supply. The result is lines around the block at professional testing sites and the hoarding of at-home test kits purchased online and at brick-and-mortar stores. There are even reports of people staking out retail pharmacies to wait for delivery trucks to bring new batches.

How is this happening 21 months into a global pandemic? Why weren’t we better prepared for a winter surge many experts saw coming?

The answer comes down to two factors converging at a very inconvenient time. First, the supply chain, already bogged down, was further stressed by the huge demand for tests. Second is the rapid emergence of the omicron variant after many people thought the worst of the delta wave was over thanks to vaccinations, booster shots, and mask-wearing.