Step aside, Google.com. TikTok has the most popular web domain on the internet right now

TikTok’s rapid ascent is well chronicled , but milestones like this may still stump the non-Gen Z crowd. According to cloud services company Cloudflare, the social-media platform’s website has usurped Google.com as the most popular web domain in the world. The five-year-old app overtook internet Goliath Google Search along with the rest of Google’s digital properties (like Maps, Shopping, News, Images, Translate, etc.). Last year, TikTok ranked seventh on Cloudflare’s web-traffic ranking—behind Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Netflix, and Amazon.

Owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance, it’s also the only non-American site to occupy a spot in Cloudflare’s top 10:

TikTok.com Google.com Facebook.com Microsoft.com Apple.com Amazon.com Netflix.com YouTube.com Twitter.com WhatsApp.com

Cloudflare notes this ranking is calculated using aggregated data it possesses on internet traffic patterns. This data includes stats on a domain’s popularity, the percentage change in web traffic, and the change in rank over the selected time period (in this case, one month). It doesn’t necessarily track with different data about a website’s total number of visitors or unique users in a month. For total users, Facebook still takes that cake.

But TikTok is an undeniable force in almost every respect: One report estimates that some 167 million TikTok videos get streamed each minute of every day. Their sheer number dwarfs other websites’ activity: Google, which handles about 90% of all internet searches, conducts 5.7 million searches per minute. YouTube and Netflix users stream barely 1 million hours of content every 60 seconds, combined. But TikTok says it has 1 billion active users, almost half of whom are between the ages of 16 and 24. These numbers don’t really capture its true pervasiveness either, since it’s easy to embed TikTok videos into platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, potentially driving up their site-visit numbers instead of TikTok’s.