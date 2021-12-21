Getting together for the holidays? This is when you should take a rapid COVID test

The key is to take the test at the right time. Omicron moves quickly; you can go from having an undetectable amount of virus in the morning to peak antibody levels by the end of the day. “The best time to test is always just before you’re wanting the benefit of knowing you’re negative,” Michael Mina said in a recent interview with Fast Company. Mina is chief science officer at eMed, a digital point-of-care company that works on at-home testing; he recently left Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health for eMed. “So if you’re going to dinner with friends, or you’re having people at your house, use a test right before dinner. Don’t use it 24 hours before or 72 hours before. That generally is far too long.”

Lab-based PCR tests, the other common type of COVID test, typically take days to return results. (Some companies, like Worksite Labs, do offer 12- to 24-hour turnaround—or in as little as 90 minutes in some locations.) Going to get an in-person test also means standing in line with other potentially infected people. If you managed to stock up on at-home tests, they’ll be ready when you need them, though they are largely sold out around much of the country. Once they come back online, they’re a good thing to have around. “It’s like Band-Aids,” Mina says. “We don’t wait until our child is bleeding on the floor because they’ve cut their knee to go out to CVS to buy Band-Aids. We have them in the house because we know we’re going to need them at some point.”

Because of omicron’s speed, the CDC now requires that international travelers take a test within 24 hours of travel to the U.S.; Mina says that ideally it would happen within six hours of getting on a flight. And when you’re about to spend time with your grandmother, or nephews and nieces who are too young to be vaccinated, the best time to take the test is immediately beforehand. The tests take 15 minutes to return results.