7 lessons from 2020 that we forgot in 2021

It turns out 2020 wasn’t as much like Groundhog Day as it seemed at the time.

In the thick of last year’s lockdown, a lot of publications wrote about the seeming changelessness of pandemic life, frequently through the lens of Bill Murray’s seminal 1993 comedy. But an essential difference between the movie and reality has emerged in the bumpy year that we’ve endured since, which has been nothing at all like the aftermath of that Groundhog Day. Over the course of the movie, Murray’s character, Phil Connors, doomed to repeat the same day over and over again, uses his time to learn crucial life lessons and improve himself. Americans seemed to follow suit with the first part in 2020, gazing inward and taking a warts-and-all inventory. The only problem is that we stopped short of actually doing anything with this information. The pandemic exposed so many vulnerabilities in our way of life—from the service economy to the supply chain—and dared us to not make some positive changes. Unlike Phil Connors, however, when time started moving forward again, we just slid backwards. The pandemic wasn’t the only major teachable moment of 2020 either. Last year was full of upheaval on all fronts—social, political, cultural. Revolutionary potential was everywhere, if we wanted it, and for a while it seemed almost possible that we might optimize a new future from the ashes of the old one. Or at least find an easier way to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Do It when it was unsafe to go the movies. On that last score, we did indeed find success. On almost every other one, we did not.

Here are seven lessons we learned in 2020 that we seemed to forget in 2021. 1) The pandemic is a public health crisis that can’t be resolved by individual action Many of the mistakes our leaders made as COVID-19 first crept into America could (generously) be chalked up to a lack of information. Soon enough, however, the situation evolved and the nation’s problems were the product of poor communication and the absence of nationwide policy. Individual states were free to implement safety measures as they pleased—or not!—and official messaging was all over the place. Essentially, millions of people were left to calculate their own personal comfort with risk, based on wildly different data sources, to determine how to go about their lives. When they got sick, as so many did, people had to trace their steps to see where they had failed. Not enough social distancing? Not double-masked? Ate indoors at a restaurant? Whatever it was, though, it wasn’t all their fault. By the time the third COVID wave hit Americans in late-November 2020, the nation’s world-high pandemic deaths were clearly the fault of a government that provided no consistent messaging, rules, or financial solutions to the people on the ground. It was a systemwide failure to inform, protect, and provide for people during a massive public safety crisis—one that helped cost the president overseeing it his job.

3) Remote work is a fine alternative for most office jobs Speaking of employment status, a lot of people changed theirs during the pandemic. If they didn’t jettison their jobs altogether, taking part in what we’re calling the Great Resignation, they changed the way they performed those jobs. In 2020, out of necessity, Corporate America more or less dispensed with the fiction that most office jobs can’t be done from home. Sure, there’s a certain frisson that comes with knowing that an impromptu brainstorm could technically twirl through an open office plan at any moment (although it seldom does.) Once the vast majority of those who could work from home began to do so, though, it turned out that the digital equivalent of most office interactions more than sufficed. Employees embraced their commute-free lifestyles and employers relished being able to hire applicants from anywhere in the country. Not long into 2021, however, the conversation trended toward how soon the experiment could come to an end. At least, CEO’s tried to guide the conversation that way. New York Times opinion pieces argued the case against remote work, with The Washington Post declaring it bad for productivity. (Other analyses argued otherwise, of course.) One CEO’s op-ed, about the risks of employees not returning to the office, was so off-base it inspired her staff to go on strike the very next day. Instead of spurring us to rethink how much real estate is necessary for a company to function, the remote work experiment moved CEOs to wax sentimental about the sadness of empty office seats. With the arrival of Omicron, though, office-bound employees had other reasons to be sad.

But instead of working to earn the votes they won by fulfilling campaign pledges, the Biden administration has been operating like that victory was its birthright. After a strong start, the administration settled into a pattern of doing just enough; more or less microdosing popular progressive initiatives. Its signature move has been to almost do the wrong thing and then backtrack after the backlash. It’s not enough. Biden said in 2020 that the election was a battle for “the soul” of America. You wouldn’t know it from looking at what he and his colleagues have accomplished in the year since winning that battle.

7) Don’t be surprised that people like Korean entertainment To end on a lighter note, a point that should be rather obvious to anyone paying even a little attention to pop culture: The surprise success of Netflix’s Squid Game shouldn’t have been all that surprising. Even with superstar music acts like BTS and Blackpink finding global success in the past several years, people seemed shocked that a South Korean export like Parasite did so well at the 2020 Oscars. Incredibly, that same sense of shock ran rampant through all the breathless coverage of Squid Game’s world-beating success. Maybe the next time another breakout hit emerges from the region, people will remember not to be so surprised. Considering our track record for remembering things, though, I wouldn’t bet on it.