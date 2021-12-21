Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:

How risky is risky right now?

Earlier this month, when the uptick in omicron variant cases started, the initial advice was largely to be extra careful, but carry on. That was before places like New York posted their highest new single-day case totals since the pandemic began.

Since then, some experts have essentially said to read the room. “We’re in deep trouble” is how William Haseltine, former Harvard virologist who runs the global think tank Access Health International, put it to the New York Times. He’s pleading with Americans to cancel not just travel, but holiday parties too, and to go out (always in a mask) only when absolutely necessary. Peter Hotez, a vaccine specialist at the Baylor College of Medicine, likewise told CNN on Friday that people shouldn’t travel, shrugging at anyone who wants to call him “the Dr. Grinch that stole Christmas.”

Yet Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, is striking a very different tone. Omicron notwithstanding, he told CNBC on Friday that vaccinated and boosted Americans should feel “reasonably comfortable” visiting family, and that he personally “would not hesitate” to get on a plane if he had to. On Meet the Press two days later, he acknowledged the omicron variant is “just raging through the world” but repeated the same holiday advice: “If people need to travel and want to travel for the obvious family reasons during this holiday season, if you’re vaccinated and you’re boosted and you take care when you go into congregate settings like airports to make sure you continually wear your mask, you should be okay.”